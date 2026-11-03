Lawyers seek suspension of ACP Manasavi Vashist over alleged insulting remarks 

The Rohini Court Bar Association, Rouse Avenue Court Bar Association and other lawyers have approached the Commissioner of Police, seeking the suspension of ACP Manasavi Vashistha over his alleged insulting remarks against lawyers, following his protest outside the Police Headquarters on Monday. Rohini Court Bar Association is abstaining from Judicial work on Tuesday, demanding immediate suspension of ACP Vashistha.

Central Delhi Court Bar Association Secretary Vijay Bishnoi also gave a representation to the Commissioner of Police seeking suspension of Vashistha. ACP Vashistha and SHO Shahdara were transferred by Delhi Police after lawyers organised a protest.

On October 28, the Coordination Committee of All Delhi Bar Associations had called for abstention from judicial work after Delhi Police transferred ACP Gandhi Nagar and the SHO of Shahdara Police Station. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting of Delhi Police officials and representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD). Lawyers were abstaining from judicial work for two days.

The Committee issued a circular on Wednesday evening calling off the abstention and resuming judicial work from Thursday. The circular mentioned that ACP Manasvi Vashistha has been transferred from SDPO, Gandhi Nagar (Shahdara) to SPUWAC. Inspector Arun Kumar, SHO, Police Station Shahdara was transferred to Security, Delhi Police.

On the evening of October 23, several advocates visited Police Station Shahdara in connection with an incident and to seek appropriate legal action against the persons concerned. During their visit, the ACP and the SHO of Police Station Shahdara are stated to have assured the advocates that the persons named in the case would be arrested, the circular reads.

The Committee circular had said it was further informed that the concerned accused persons were present at the police station at the relevant time. On October 24, the advocates came to know that the persons concerned had not been arrested and had reportedly been released. The circular had mentioned that when advocates approached the police station to express their concern regarding the handling of the matter and to seek accountability in accordance with law, an incident involving ACP Manasvi Vashistha occurred. It is alleged that the ACP threatened and intimidated the advocates present. (ANI)