Delhi: Blaze brought under control after fire breaks out at Radha Krishna temple in Pandav Nagar

A massive fire broke out at the Radha Krishna temple in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 10:02 IST
Delhi: Blaze brought under control after fire breaks out at Radha Krishna temple in Pandav Nagar
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at the Radha Krishna temple in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi on Tuesday morning. After receiving information regarding the incident, two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene by the fire department. According to fire officials, the blaze has been brought under control.

Further details are awaited. The fire broke out at a shoe factory in Phase 1 of the Mangolpuri Industrial Area in Delhi at around 9:30 pm on October 31, which resulted in the death of four people and left two injured.

After receiving the information, police personnel and fire tender teams immediately reached the location and initiated rescue operations.Multiple fire tender teams worked for hours to bring the blaze under control. A total of six persons were rescued from inside the factory after being found in an unconscious state, officials said. All six individuals were immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for medical treatment. Out of the six victims, four persons were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Fire officer ADO Paras Kumar mentioned that the fire initially broke out in the basement. He added that fire officials managed to contain the blaze within the basement, preventing it from spreading further into the structure. "The Fire Service received a call around 9:31–9:32 pm regarding a fire inside a factory in Mangolpuri...six individuals were rescued. All of them were transported to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital...it is a footwear manufacturing unit; shoes are produced and stored on the premises...the fire initially broke out in the basement. We managed to contain it within the basement, preventing it from spreading further. Due to the heavy smoke, we recovered one person from the third-floor staircase and rescued five others from the fourth floor. The fire has been completely extinguished, and the cooling-down process is currently underway," Kumar told reporters. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
2
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
3
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global
4
Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to Carney

Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to C...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Gender Gap in Green Growth: UNDP Reveals Why Women Must Lead the Fight Against Pollution

The Hidden Price of Digital Money: IMF Reveals What Really Drives Stablecoin Transfer Costs

Portugal's Economic Future at Crossroads as OECD Urges Stronger Productivity Institutions

South Africa’s Taxi Heat Crisis Exposes Major Gaps in Worker Safety and Climate Adaptation Plans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026