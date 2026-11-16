Delhi HC directs Railways to review crowd management arrangements week before major events

The Delhi High Court has directed the Railways to ensure strict implementation of its existing crowd management protocols and ordered a senior officer to review arrangements at least one week before every event expected to witness a large passenger turnout. The court directed that the review must be conducted in coordination with the Delhi Police and other concerned agencies. It further ordered that the officer concerned prepare a written report detailing the crowd management arrangements and maintain all related records so that they can be produced before the appropriate authority or court in the event of any untoward incident.

Justice Amit Mahajan, while disposing of a petition arising out of the February 15, 2025 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives and left 15 people injured, observed that the incident demonstrated that the crucial issue was not merely the existence of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), but their effective implementation on the ground. The court made it clear that the respondents would be held liable in case of non-compliance with its directions.

“The incident of 15.02.2025 shows that what ultimately matters is how these measures are implemented on the ground before and during each crowded event. There must also be accountability, and a proper record must be maintained of the steps taken in each case,” the court observed. The High Court directed the authorities to strictly implement the existing Railway Board SOPs and circulars issued on May 1, May 30, July 2 and November 28, 2025, and December 16, 2025. These guidelines deal with crowd management, passenger holding areas, access control, CCTV monitoring, waiting list limits and passenger information.

It further directed that arrangements for every anticipated high-footfall event must be reviewed by a senior officer nominated by the competent authority at least seven days in advance. The review must be undertaken in coordination with the Delhi Police and other concerned agencies. The court passed these directions while hearing a petition filed by Govind Kumar Dhuriya and others, who had sought compensation for the victims of the stampede and directions to the authorities to establish an effective mechanism to prevent similar incidents at railway stations.

According to the petition, the petitioners had travelled to New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2025, to board the Magadh Express to Prayagraj, which was scheduled to depart at 9.05 pm. They reached the station at around 8 pm but found the platforms and foot-overbridge overcrowded. Despite repeated attempts, they could not board their train. One of the petitioners is a person with disability.

The petitioners alleged that at around 10 pm, an announcement regarding a special train to Prayagraj from Platform No. 16 triggered a sudden rush on the foot-overbridge, resulting in the stampede. They stated that they witnessed the aftermath of the incident and could return home only after 1 am. During the hearing, the petitioners clarified that they were no longer pressing their prayers seeking compensation, a refund of ticket fares or action against officials allegedly responsible for the incident. They said their primary concern was to ensure that an effective SOP for managing large crowds at railway stations was implemented in practice.

In its additional affidavit before the court, the Railways informed that the Railway Board had issued guidelines for planning of events expected to attract large passenger footfall, including festivals, religious gatherings, recruitment examinations and sporting events. The authorities stated that railway divisions were required to assess anticipated crowds and that the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner were required to jointly prepare an action plan at least three weeks in advance.

The action plan was to cover crowd management arrangements, special trains, additional security personnel, extra ticket counters and ticket checking. The Railways also referred to several other measures, including passenger holding areas outside stations, platform access control, CCTV cameras, monitoring rooms, communication equipment and the deployment of senior officers for coordination.

It further informed the court that a Holding Area/Yatri Suvidha Kendra, with a capacity of approximately 7,000 passengers, had been commissioned on the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station on October 11, 2025. The facility is equipped with 22 ticket counters, 25 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), announcement and train information systems, CCTV cameras, luggage scanners, door-frame metal detectors and a dedicated control room.

The Railways also informed the court that New Delhi Railway Station recorded a daily footfall of 3,29,527 passengers on October 24, 2025. However, Justice Amit Mahajan observed that the additional affidavit largely referred to measures proposed to be undertaken in the future. The court noted that, apart from the holding facility at the station, the authorities had not demonstrated much in terms of measures actually implemented on the ground.

The court observed that a framework of SOPs and circulars already existed and that framing policies fell within the domain of the executive. It, therefore, did not consider it necessary to direct the formulation of a fresh SOP. Instead, the High Court emphasised the need for effective implementation, regular monitoring and accountability. It directed the authorities to maintain written records of the arrangements made before every major event expected to attract large crowds.

The petition was accordingly disposed of. (ANI)