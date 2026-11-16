“We don’t feel disadvantaged in any way,” says L&T Defence head Arun T Ramchandani on private sector’s role in defence

India's private defence industry is witnessing strong optimism and sees growing opportunities across the sector, including for startups, medium and small-scale enterprises and large companies, Arun T Ramchandani, Head of L&T Defence and President of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, said on Monday. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 during a discussion on India's defence preparedness, Ramchandani said the private sector no longer felt disadvantaged in comparison with other industries and that procurement systems were fair to all segments.

"I've been around long enough and seen the evolution of the industry. And just let me say that, you know, today the buoyancy, the optimism, the positive outlook of the private industry in the sector is very strong," he said. "Today we don't feel that we are disadvantaged in any way with respect to any other sector. In fact, I would say that there is, whether it is the startups or the medium and small scale industries or large primes like us, all of us see that there is opportunity," Ramchandani added.

He said the procurement systems were fair to different segments of the industry, while acknowledging that some established players continued to enjoy legacy advantages. "And, you know, the procurement systems are fair to all segments of the industry. There is no doubt about that. That certain incumbents have had some kind of legacy advantages is something which we have to overcome," he said.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who was also part of the discussion, said the government was working to provide a level playing field to private manufacturers while ensuring that defence platforms were procured through competitive processes rather than nomination. Responding to a question on public sector defence companies involving private players in their orders, Singh said the government was seeking to ensure that private companies received fair opportunities despite the advantages enjoyed by established players.

"We are trying to ensure that all the platforms that we buy are done on a competitive basis and not on a nomination basis, and the private sector in that sense gets a fairly level playing field despite the legacy incumbency advantages that they might enjoy as the first movers in this industrial race," he said. He added that building industrial capacity, making capital investments and developing skilled manpower took time, and the government had attempted to address these factors while framing procurement policies.

Citing the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, Singh said the government had also considered the existing order books of bidders while assessing their ability to take up fresh orders. "If your order book is very heavy and there is, you know, you may not have enough residual capacity for taking up fresh orders, then that was some weightage or negative weightage given to that," he said.

On India's preparedness for future conflicts, Singh said defence procurement had accelerated significantly over the past two years, with contract signings crossing Rs 2 lakh crore in each of the two years, compared with the previous record of around Rs 1 lakh crore. He said changing warfare dynamics required the government to reorient some expenditure towards emerging requirements, particularly drones, counter-drone systems and electronic warfare equipment.

"The government Prime Minister has already made one major sort of signed one major goal to us of building our equivalent of the Iron Dome, which is the Sudarshan Chakra mission. The report for that is ready," Singh said. He added that India was moving faster in procurement while also aligning its acquisitions with future security challenges.

On the possibility of increasing defence procurement spending this financial year, Singh said the Defence Ministry would aim to achieve higher contract-signing figures, although the final decisions involve multiple stakeholders, including the Cabinet Committee on Security. "I will not talk about individual procurement decisions because that is a sensitive matter. Those are, but all of those items that you mentioned are somewhere in the procurement cycle and let's hope a good number of these big ticket items get done during this financial year," he said.

Singh said the ministry had sought a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in capital expenditure from the 16th Finance Commission and that the request had been reflected in its projections. He added that the ministry expected adequate budgetary allocations to meet its requirements and committed liabilities arising from signed contracts. On India's fighter aircraft requirements amid the evolving regional security environment, Singh said the government had not yet taken a view on a fifth-generation fighter programme beyond the AMCA.

He said bids had been received from three shortlisted bidders for the AMCA programme, including a consortium involving L&T, and expressed hope that a winner would be announced in about a month's time. "Meanwhile, we'll have to manage with the equipment we have and the programme that we have on the anvil, including the large contracts for the Tejas MK1, which are now seeing some visibility in terms of engine deliveries, and we hope that those will start getting inducted this year," he said.

Singh also highlighted the role of the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) in networking platforms through data links, saying this could help the Air Force achieve effective results with 4.5-generation fighter aircraft as the modernisation of its fleet progressed. On the LCA Mark 2 programme, Singh said it remained part of the Air Force's plans for now, but a final decision on its procurement would depend on developments after its expected maiden flight in the middle of next year.

"As of now, it is still part of their plans. Let's see once it flies in the middle of next year we'll see whether we take an AON for it and take it forward in the procurement cycle or whether some of the other programmes that we have mentioned, including the MRFA programme, is adequate and therefore we don't need to sort of pursue that route," he said. (ANI)