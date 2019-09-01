International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China starts to impose additional tariffs on some U.S. goods

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 01-09-2019 09:46 IST
China starts to impose additional tariffs on some U.S. goods

Image Credit: Flickr

China on Sunday started to impose additional tariffs on some of the U.S. goods on a $75-billion target list, with effect from 0401 GMT.

The extra 5% and 10% tariffs were levied on 1,717 items of a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States. Beijing will start collecting additional tariffs on the rest of the items from Dec. 15.

Beijing started levying a 5% tariff on U.S. crude oil from Sunday, the first time U.S. oil has been targeted since the world's two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON :

US

China

items

Beijing

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019