A total of 12 civilians have died on as a result of airstrikes in Faryab province of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported citing member of Faryab Provincial Council, Sibghatullah Selab.

The airstrikes occured on Saturday evening in Garziwan district of Faryab province.

The airstrikes carried out by Afghan security forces also resulted in the death of 47 Taliban members, according to an unconfirmed statement by the 209 Shaheen Corps.

