The 209th Shaheen Corps said in a statement that the security forces conducted the airstrikes in Gurziwan district of Faryab.

The statement further added that the airstrikes targeted two compounds of Taliban which killed at least 47 militants.

Furthermore, the 209th Shaheen Corps said the airstrikes also wounded 5 Taliban militants and destroyed the two compounds of the group.

The 209th Shaheen Corps also added that the airstrikes also destroyed various weapons, munitions, and other military kits.