BJP calls for bandh on Sept 2 to protest against attack on MP Arjun Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh tomorrow on September 2 in Barrackpore from 6 am to 6 pm, to protest against the attack on MP Arjun Singh.

The Barrackpore MP was injured during a protest in North 24 Pargana district in West Bengal on Sunday. He was taken to Bhatpara state general hospital, where he got a few stitches on his forehead.

He said it was a peaceful protest by the BJP over the capture of its party office at Shyamnagar.

He claimed that he was attacked by the TMC cadre as well as the top cop. "I was attacked and my car has been vandalized. People were protesting peacefully. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma lathi-charged on my head and abused me verbally. My residence is also being attacked," BJP MP Arjun Singh said.

A senior police officer, however, claimed that stones were being hurled during a clash between two groups at Kankinara and Singh suffered injuries in the melee. Local sources said a mob that had blocked a road started pelting stones at the police officers, as soon as they arrived at the spot. The force retaliated and baton-charged the gathering to clear the road.

National Working President of BJP JP Nadda said that attempt to capture BJP office in North 24 Parganas district and violence on BJP MP Arjun Singh&MLA Pawan Singh is highly condemnable. By resorting to such ill means, TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in West Bengal.