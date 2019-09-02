Afghanistan: Suicide bombing reported from Kunduz; 6 killed - report

A suicide bombing has occurred Saydarak area of Afghanistan's Kunduz city on Monday, according to local media reports. Casualties are feared in the attack. The attack comes after Afghan government on Sunday claimed to have secured Kunduz after Taliban's bid to take capture the strategically important city near the Tajik border.

Taliban launched a multi-fronted attack from several directions on Saturday in a bid to take control of Kunduz. After heavy fighting that included the US air support, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP on Sunday that the city was free of Taliban.

TOLO News: Explosion reported on the outskirts of Kunduz city, Afghanistan. Sources say it has left six security force members dead. — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

US special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday and showed him a draft peace agreement with the Taliban, that he was negotiating in Doha when the earlier attack on Kunduz happened.

Ghani is expected to share his views on the draft peace deal with Khalilzad within 2 days. The US representative is also scheduled to meet Afghan leaders in Kabul this week to build a consensus before the deal is signed.