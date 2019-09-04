60 Taliban terrorists including senior leaders killed in Afghanistan

At least 60 Taliban terrorists have been killed in different districts of Afghanistan.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan released on Wednesday, seven Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes conducted in Wardoj district of Badakhshan today whereas 20 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes conducted in Chah Ab district of Takhar last night.

According to another statement by the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan released on Wednesday, 26 Taliban terrorists were killed during airstrikes in Ghazni province of Afghanistan.

The statement further added that a senior Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah was also killed as a result of the strikes that occured in Qarabgh district of Ghazni.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Defense said that six Taliban militants including Zubaid, the financial in-charge of Taliban militants in Ghazni were killed in artillery fires in the center of the province.

Meanwhile, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan, Sediq known as Mansour, a senior commander of Taliban was killed along with his bodyguard in an operation carried out by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Shinwari District of Parwan.

Yesterday, a key commander of the Taliban in Kunduz, Mullah Mansoor was killed along with other seven members as a result of airstrikes in Kunduz province.

Besides this, 98 Taliban terrorists were killed yesterday during separate operations and clashes in different districts of Helmand, Baghlan, and Farah provinces.