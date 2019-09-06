NCC should consciously contribute towards social awareness: Director-General

The three-day bi-annual conference of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) concluded here today. Major issues discussed included early fructification of the ongoing expansion plan of NCC.

Inaugurating the conference, Director General, NCC, Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra highlighted the efforts made by the organization to improve the training, infrastructure, and logistic functions during the last six months. He said NCC should consciously contribute towards social awareness and community development programs.

Lt Gen Chopra asked all Additional Directors General and Deputy Directors General of NCC Directorates to focus on institutionalized training. Appreciating the contribution of all the units towards Swachhta Abhiyan, he called for synergized efforts by NCC, in sync with the Central and State government policies, which will result in effective realization of the goals, set by the organization.

The Director-General reiterated that the NCC is fully committed to the cause of motivating Young Indians to become responsible citizens of the country.

