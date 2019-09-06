Sweden's Foreign Minister Wallstrom resigns to spend more time with family

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom has announced that she is likely to resign from her post in order to spend more time with her family.

She made the announcement on a tweet which read, "The time has come for me to spend more time with my husband, my children, and my grandchildren. I have notified the Prime Minister of my wish to leave the government and my post as Minister for Foreign Affairs."

She said, "In the last five years, we have accomplished so much. You can say that we have played in the highest foreign policy league. We were the first country in the world that launched a feminist foreign policy.

"We were elected in the United Nations Security Council, where we were deeply involved in the work of peace and security for two years.

"Of course, it is possible to add the commitment of Yemen, on the Korean Peninsula, for the peace of Colombia. The support for Ukraine. The work of nuclear disarmament. The list is long.

"When I look back at this time, there is one thing I am most proud of: that we have always stood up for what we have thought to be right and real. That we have not bowed, even during difficult times."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.