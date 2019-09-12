8 am classes canceled at Geneva College due to power outage

All 8 am classes at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania have been canceled due to partial power outage on the campus, KDKA-TV anchor Ricky Dayton reported on his verified Twitter account.
Faculty and staff are asked to report to the campus at 9:30 am.
BREAKING NEWS; Geneva College has cancelled all 8 a.m. this morning. There is a partial power outage on campus. Faculty and staff are asked to report to campus at 9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/e6uVBxrjlN— Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) September 12, 2019
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story.