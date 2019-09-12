International Development News
Development News Edition
8 am classes canceled at Geneva College due to power outage

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 12-09-2019 14:56 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

All 8 am classes at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania have been canceled due to partial power outage on the campus, KDKA-TV anchor Ricky Dayton reported on his verified Twitter account.

Faculty and staff are asked to report to the campus at 9:30 am.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
