8 am classes canceled at Geneva College due to power outage

All 8 am classes at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania have been canceled due to partial power outage on the campus, KDKA-TV anchor Ricky Dayton reported on his verified Twitter account.

Faculty and staff are asked to report to the campus at 9:30 am.

BREAKING NEWS; Geneva College has cancelled all 8 a.m. this morning. There is a partial power outage on campus. Faculty and staff are asked to report to campus at 9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/e6uVBxrjlN — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) September 12, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.