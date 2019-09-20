Bomb blast occurs in Kandahar; 2 civilians killed, 5 injured

A roadside bomb blast has occured in Kandahar on Friday, according to local media outlet Pajhwok Afghan News. As a result of the blast, two civilians have been killed and five others have been injured.

There are no reports on the extent of the injuries of the wounded victims. No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

Earlier today, two consecutive bomb blasts occurred in the first district of Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province. Security sources said one civilian and one national security personnel were injured in the incident.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in fighting across Afghanistan after the collapse of U.S.-Taliban peace talks this month. The Taliban has warned U.S. President Donald Trump will regret his decision to abruptly call off talks that could have led to a political settlement to end the 18-year-old war.

The United Nations says nearly 4,000 civilians were killed or wounded in the first half of the year. That included a big increase in casualties inflicted by government and U.S.-led foreign forces.