UN Chief announces formation of Syrian constitutional committee

United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres has announced on Monday the formation of a Syrian constitutional committee.

"It will be facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva," Guterres told reporters, adding that it would be convened in the coming weeks.

The United Nations sees the committee as the next step in efforts to find a political solution to end the war that has been going on for more than eight years in Syria.

On September 18, Guterres said that all relevant parties in Syria have agreed on the composition of a committee tasked to rewrite the country's constitution.

Under an intra-Syrian agreement reached in Sochi, Russia in January 2018, the constitutional committee is to be composed of representatives of the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society representatives, each with 50 members.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.