Al-Shabaab attacks security checkpoint near Mogadishu, casualties reported

Devdiscourse News Desk Mogadishu
Updated: 26-09-2019 21:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The terrorist group has carried out an attack on a security checkpoint near Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday, Voice of America (VOA) broadcaster Harun Maruf reported on his verified Twitter account.

Casualties have been reported as a result of the attack that occured in the vicinity of Bal'ad town, 30 km north of Mogadishu in the Middle Shabelle region of Somalia.

There was no information immediately available on the exact number of casualties.

Earlier today, three Turkish nationals working for Maarif Foundation were injured following an explosion from a suspected Improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a bulletproof vehicle in the vicinity of K-5 area in Mogadishu.

COUNTRY : Somalia
