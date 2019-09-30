Watch: Massive fire breaks out at T-Jetty in Male, 9 hospitalized

A massive fire broke out on Monday at a port in Male, the capital of Maldives. According to reports, two fuel bowsers and a speedboat caught fire at T-Jetty, the south-western harbor of Male City.

Nine people were injured and taken to the hospital seven of whom sustained burn injuries. Two of the injured are expatriate workers. The police reported that one of them sustained extensive burn injuries and is in critical condition.

The speedboat which caught on fire eventually sank into the lagoon and MNDF said at around 5:15 pm (local time) that the fire had been completely suppressed. One speedboat and at least three fuel bowsers were damaged beyond repair in the fire.

Some reports suggested the fire spread to a third fuel bowser as well.

Defense Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi also came to the scene to observe the efforts to control the fire. She said in a tweet, "Am at the site of the fire. Our @MNDF_OfficialFRS tells me they have contained the fire. Insha Allah we will have the fire out soon."

Health Protection Agency advised nearby residences to close doors and windows to prevent smoke inhalation.

Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) firefighters were dispatched to control the fire.

Initially, efforts were being made to move other boats away from the burning speedboat as a safety precaution.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Large flames and thick black plumes of smoke can be seen rising from a boat-like structure in an unverified video posted on Twitter.