Somalia, US AFRICOM conduct airstrike targeting al-Shabaab terrorist

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist near Qunyo Barrow, Somalia, Sept. 30.

"This strike demonstrates that U.S. and Somali forces will continue to take every opportunity to counter and degrade the capacity of al-Shabaab to plan and conduct attacks," said U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Karns, AFRICOM spokesman. "Continued pressure on al-Shabaab impacts their ability to further export violence across Somalia and elsewhere."

At this time, it is assessed this airstrike killed one (1), terrorist.

Currently, AFRICOM assesses no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

AFRICOM will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia from the African Union Mission in Somalia to the FGS and its Member States. In support of the FGS, U.S. forces will use all effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people, including partnered military counterterrorism operations with the FGS, AMISOM, and Somali National Army forces.

UPDATE on Baledogle attack: Initial reporting published Sept. 30 regarding the al-Shabaab attack on Baledogle Military Airfield stated there was no U.S. personnel injured. One (1) U.S. service member was assessed and treated as part of standard concussion protocol.

In addition, AFRICOM conducted one (1) self-defense strike during the engagement, not two, as originally reported.

AFRICOM has conducted fifty-four (54) airstrikes in 2019 against ISIS-Somalia and al-Shabaab militants, fighting positions, infrastructure, and equipment.

