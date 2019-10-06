Iran will use any possible way to export its oil - SHANA

Iran will use any possible way to export its oil, Iranian Oil Ministry's website SHANA quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Sunday, adding that exporting crude was the country's legitimate right.

"We will use every possible way to export our oil and we will not succumb to America's pressure because exporting oil is Iran's legitimate right," Zanganeh said.

Iran's crude oil exports were cut by more than 80% when the United States re-imposed sanctions after President Donald Trump exited last year Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

