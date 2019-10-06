Sibghatullah Ahmadi, Afghan foreign ministry spokesman fired over comments

Sibghatullah Ahmadi, acting spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has been fired, Sediq Sediqqi Spokesperson for the President announced in a tweet on Sunday.

President Ghani has appointed Mr. Mirwais Nab as Deputy Minister for Economic Cooperation Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the caretaker of the office of the Spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fired Ahmadi over his "latest irresponsible comments" allegedly on the Taliban's visit to Pakistan.

The tweet by Sediq Sediqqi read, "President Ghani has appointed Mr. Mirwais Nab as Deputy Minister for Economic Cooperation Ministry of Foreign Affairs and caretaker of the office of Spokesperson of the ministry. The former MOFA acting Spokesperson has been fired due to his latest irresponsible comments."