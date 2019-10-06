19 'terrorists' killed by Rwandan security forces

As many as 19 'terrorists' have been killed by Rwandan security forces, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) reported on Sunday citing a statement by Rwanda National Police. The perpetrators were reportedly killed in a northern region near the Congolese and Ugandan borders.

"The security forces have been able to track these terrorists, kill 19 of them and arrest five," police said in a statement. It did not provide details about these "terrorists" although some sources have suggested the possibility that they were rebels from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The persons killed were allegedly responsible for killing civilians in Musanze On Friday. Five more suspected assailants responsible for the attack have been also captured by the police. The hunt was still going on, Rwanda National Police said.

Unidentified attackers have killed at least eight people and wounded 18 others during an overnight attack in northern Rwanda near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to police.

The attack took place on Friday in Musanze district's Kinigi sector which attracts tourists because of its Volcanoes National Park and its mountain gorillas, an endangered species.