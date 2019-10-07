Bihar: Blast hits Chhapra while bomb-making; one killed

A blast has occured during the process of bomb-making in Chhapra district of Bihar on Monday, according to News18 Bihar. One person was killed as a result of the explosion that took place in Olhanpur village.

Confirming the incident, SP Harkishore Rai said that the body of the deceased was recovered by the police and sent to the post-mortem. The bomb-making material was also recovered from the site and is being sent for investigation.