Kevadiya to host conference of energy ministers on Oct 11

Energy ministers from various states and Union Territories (UTs) would converge at Kevadiya near Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat's Narmada district on October 11 to participate in a two-day conference on issues related to power and energy. Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh would inaugurate the event, Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

At least 250 delegates are expected to attend the event, which has been jointly organised by the government of Gujarat and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, he said. Apart from Energy ministers, various stake-holders like government secretaries, managing directors of various state boards and corporations, chairmen and MDs of Central government entities such as NTPC, Power Grid Corporation and NHPC etc, will attend the conference.

"Issues and new initiatives like solar rooftop scheme, setting up new solar parks; renewable energy programs for bordering areas; setting up of ultra-mega renewable energy parks; ease of doing business; energy conservation will be discussed," the minister said..

