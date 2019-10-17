Catalan leader Quim Torra says ballot boxes might be used again

Head of Catalonia's regional government Quim Torra has said that ballot boxes will have to be used again for self-determination while also adding that there is a "false narrative" that Catalan separatism is "violent", according to Reuters.

Torra also said that he aims to exercise self-determination in the current legislative term with goal of validating independence.

Torra's statement comes as Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that the government will send more police to Catalonia after three evenings of unrest, adding that this was both to guarantee security and to allow police already there to rest.

Protesters set cars on fire and threw petrol bombs at police in Barcelona on Wednesday, intensifying unrest sparked by the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders who had sought to declare an independent state.