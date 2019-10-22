International Development News
Russian icebreaking vessel not in distress; made Mayday call by accident - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Moscow
Updated: 22-10-2019 13:11 IST
The Russian icebreaking vessel that made a Mayday call earlier is not in distress off the Norway coast and made the call by accident, Tass has reported citing Russian Sea Transport Agency. The Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre had earlier said that a Russian icebreaking vessel with 33 people on board has made a Mayday call during a storm off the coast.

It was being reported that the vessel initially lost engine power but has regained some ability to maneuver, the rescue service said, adding that tugboats are also on the way.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
