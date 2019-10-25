Indian Railways running 200 pairs of special trains during festive season

In this ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is sharing the joy of festivities with the passengers by ensuring special arrangements for the passengers travelling to their native places to celebrate festivals with their families.

For the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers during this festive season, Indian Railways is running 200 pairs of special trains from Durga Puja till Christmas this year. Also, augmentation of coaches in regular trains is being done to ensure the berth availability during this festive rush.

Indian Railways is running nearly 2500 additional services in 200 pairs of special trains across the country. Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Kolkata, Delhi- Mumbai, Mumbai- Lucknow, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Delhi - Chappra, Howrah-Katihar, Haridwar-Jabalpur, etc.

Crowd controlling measures by forming a queue at the terminus stations with the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel has been deployed in major stations to ensure the security of passengers.

An additional staff of Engineering and Signal & Telecommunication Departments along with security personnel has been deployed at important Level Crossing Gates in busy railway sections.

Adequate lighting arrangements are made at stations and at major level crossing gates for the convenience of rail and road users. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff is deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.

Measures have been taken for the frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.

"May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. An ambulance with the paramedical team is also available. Steps are taken to ensure the scheduled departure of Mail/Express/Passenger Trains. Steps were also taken to ensure no change of platform at the last moment. A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity, etc., by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, passenger amenity areas in particular, and at stations in general, are given by Zonal Headquarters.

