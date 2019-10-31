International Development News
Development News Edition

Lesotho permits extended to allow Home Affairs to conclude work

The Department of Home Affairs introduced a Lesotho Special Permit in 2015 and the current dispensation expires on 31 December 2019.

Lesotho permits extended to allow Home Affairs to conclude work
According to the department, this was to allow people from Lesotho staying in South Africa, but who were undocumented or had incorrect or expired documents, to stay lawfully in the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday approved the extension of the Lesotho Special Permits (LSP) by another four years.

The Department of Home Affairs introduced a Lesotho Special Permit in 2015 and the current dispensation expires on 31 December 2019.

According to the department, this was to allow people from Lesotho staying in South Africa, but who were undocumented or had incorrect or expired documents, to stay lawfully in the country.

At the time, permits were to be valid for four years, from 1 May 2016 to 30 April 2020.

"The extension will allow Home Affairs to conclude its work in finding ways to address issues of migration, particularly for citizens from the Southern African Development Community region," Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

Lesotho nationals working, studying or running businesses in South Africa and have been in the country in such capacity before 30 September 2015 were granted a special permit dispensation with the intent to regularise the stay of Lesotho nationals residing illegally in South Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mother Teresa Memorial Awards 2019 for social crusaders

New Delhi India Oct 31 ANIDigpu Awardees for the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice MTMA were announced this week. An initiative by Harmony Foundation and endorsed by Missionaries of Charities, this year, the award recognises ...

Gut bacteria linked to childhood obesity: Study

Researchers have found that gut bacteria and their interactions with the bodys immune cells play a key role in childhood obesity, an advance that may lead to new interventions for managing the community of microbes that live in childrens di...

Kenya should support inclusive growth agenda for securing future growth

Kenya continues to experience steady economic growth, with real GDP expanding on average by 5.6 percent over the last five years 2014-2018. In 2019, however, economic activity has softened to 5.8 percent from 6.3 percent in 2018 according t...

Twitter to ban political ads worldwide on its platform

Washington, Oct 31 AFP Twitter will stop accepting political advertising globally on its platform, the company said, responding to growing concerns over misinformation from politicians on social media. Chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019