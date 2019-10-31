Girish Chandra Murmu administered oath as Lt. Governor of J&K

Shri Girish Chandra Murmu took oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today. He was administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy by Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, at a function held at the Raj Bhavan.

Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, read the Warrant of Appointment.

Shri Jugal Kishore, Member of Parliament; Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly; Judges of High Court, senior officers of civil administration, police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Army were present on the occasion.

