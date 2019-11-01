International Development News
New Zealand and Japan announce plan to cooperate more closely in Pacific

“Japan is one of New Zealand’s most important partners and closest friends. My discussions with Minister Motegi confirmed that New Zealand and Japan are strategic partners in an increasingly challenging regional and global setting,” Mr. Peters said.

Following their bilateral discussions last night, Ministers Peters and Motegi issued a Joint Declaration on Cooperation in the Pacific. Image Credit: Stuff

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi announced a plan last night to cooperate more closely in the Pacific, as part of the strong and ambitious relationship between the two countries.

"We share mutual goals of defending the rules-based international order, and advancing regional peace and security."

Following their bilateral discussions last night, Ministers Peters and Motegi issued a Joint Declaration on Cooperation in the Pacific. It includes a suite of development projects that Japan and New Zealand will jointly implement including in renewable energy, aviation infrastructure, water security, medical infrastructure and equipment, and disaster risk reduction.

"The Joint Declaration provides an enduring framework for greater coordination between New Zealand and Japan in our development cooperation with Pacific Island countries. It outlines partnership objectives, priority areas, and consultation processes," said Mr. Peters.

"Our joint efforts will be grounded in the principles of New Zealand's Pacific Reset and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision and aligned with Pacific Island countries' priorities.

"Working with like-minded development partners in the Pacific is one of the aims of the Pacific Reset. Yesterday's announcement is yet another positive step that demonstrates our commitment to delivering on the Pacific Reset for the region," Mr. Peters said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

