International Development News
Development News Edition

Without journalists protection, ability to remain informed hampered: UN chief

A new study from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, underscores the risks that journalists face, showing that almost 90 percent of those found responsible for the deaths of more than 1,100 of them, between 2006 and 2018, have not been convicted.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:08 IST
Without journalists protection, ability to remain informed hampered: UN chief
The report, “Intensified Attacks, New Defences”, also notes that killings of journalists have risen by some 18 percent in the past five years (2014-2018), compared to the previous five-year period. Image Credit: Wikimedia

"Without journalists able to do their jobs in safety, we face the prospect of a world of confusion and disinformation", UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned in a statement released ahead of the International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists, which falls on 2 November.

"When journalists are targeted, societies as a whole pay a price", added the UN chief. "Without the ability to protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and contribute to decision-making, is severely hampered".

Killings and attacks on the rise

A new study from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, underscores the risks that journalists face, showing that almost 90 percent of those found responsible for the deaths of more than 1,100 of them, between 2006 and 2018, have not been convicted.

The report, "Intensified Attacks, New Defences", also notes that killings of journalists have risen by some 18 percent in the past five years (2014-2018), compared to the previous five-year period.

The deadliest countries for journalists, according to the statistics, are the Arab States, where almost a third of the killings took place. The Latin American and Caribbean region (26 percent), and Asian and Pacific States (24 percent) are the next most dangerous.

Journalists are often murdered for their reporting on politics, crime, and corruption, and this is reflected in the study, which reveals that, in the past two years (2017-2018), more than half of journalist fatalities were in non-conflict zones.

In his statement, the Secretary-General noted the rise in the scale and number of attacks on journalists and media workers, as well as incidents that make their work much harder, including "threats of prosecution, arrest, imprisonment, denial of journalistic access and failures to investigate and prosecute crimes against them".

A high-profile example is the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. The case is being followed by independent UN human rights expert Agnès Callamard, among others, who have suggested that too little has been done by the Maltese authorities to investigate the killing.

On Friday, as Haiti continued to face a protracted, violent crisis that has led to the deaths of some 42 people, and 86 injured, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on all of those involved in the violence to refrain from targeting journalists, and respect the freedom of the media to do its job: at least one journalist is among those killed, and nine other reporters have been injured, according to Ms. Bachelet's Office (OHCHR).

Keep Truth Alive

This year UNESCO has launched the #KeepTruthAlive social media campaign, which draws attention to the dangers faced by journalists close to their homes, highlighting the fact that 93% of those killed work locally, and featuring an interactive map created for the campaign, which provides a vivid demonstration of the scale and breadth of the dangers faced by journalists worldwide.

The Day is being commemorated with a flagship event in Mexico City next week on 7 November – an international seminar entitled "Strengthening regional cooperation to end impunity for crimes and attacks against journalists in Latin America" – and events are also taking place in 15 other countries, including an exhibition of press cartoons, under the headline: "Draw so as not to write them off", at UN HQ in New York, which honours the memories of French journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon, murdered in Mali on 2 November 2013.

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-China tensions hang over Southeast Asian summit

Southeast Asian leaders are expected to voice concern at rising trade tensions during a regional summit starting on Saturday in the shadow of the U.S.-China trade war and amid worries at U.S. disengagement from the region. The 10 countries ...

Four arrested after shootout in East Delhi

Four people, involved in several cases of burglaries, were arrested on Friday after a brief shootout in East Delhis Pandav Nagar area, police said. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Saifuddin, Wasim Akram, Mumtaz, and Anwar, they s...

Gujarat cricket bodies not liable to pay income tax: HC

The High Court has upheld an exemption granted to the Gujarat Cricket Association GCA and two other cricket bodies in the state from income tax, saying their activities, unlike those of the BCCI, are not commercial in nature. A division ben...

Soccer-Pelle penalty gives Shandong Chinese Cup final first-leg lead

Shandong Lunengs Italian forward Graziano Pelles converted a first-half penalty to secure a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese FA Cup final on Friday. The former Southampton striker slotted the ball past Li Shuai f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019