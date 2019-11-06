International Development News
Development News Edition

Uganda revamps century-old rail network after China delays funding

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kampala
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:45 IST
Uganda revamps century-old rail network after China delays funding
Image Credit: ANI

Uganda will begin refurbishing its century-old rail network this month to boost bulk cargo transportation, after failing to secure $2.2 billion in Chinese funding for a new standard-gauge line, a senior rail official said on Wednesday.

The rehabilitation will be carried out in phases over several years and cost at least 241 million euros ($267 million), Charles Kateeba, managing director of the state-run Uganda Railways Corporation, told Reuters. The European Union has given a grant of 21.5 million euros and the railway corporation is talking to international development lenders for the rest.

Former colonial power Britain built the meter-gauge, 1,266 km (790 miles) network a century ago, mainly to move copper and other commodities. But the network fell into disrepair during years of political upheaval and economic instability.

Now old, dilapidated engines hiss and clatter as they trundle between crumbling platforms, pulling drab carriages behind them. In many places, grass has grown over disused or missing tracks. "Due to lack of maintenance over the years, most of the network is now in disuse," Kateeba said. "We shall replace some areas which have been either removed by vandals or are badly worn."

French firm Sogea-Satom will undertake the works, which include installing rocks ballast on sections, re-laying of tracks, flattening sections and repairing about 500 freight wagons. CHINA HOPES DASHED

Bulk cargo transporters have been eager for cheaper transport and were disappointed when China did not offer to fund the Ugandan section of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) regional project. It was originally designed to connect Kenya's Indian Ocean seaport of Mombasa to a vast hinterland including Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Burundi.

Kenya has developed a section of the SGR from Mombasa to Nairobi with funding from China but had to fund an expansion itself. Ugandan authorities have been negotiating with China for more than five years, hoping for funds to construct its own SGR branch. But Kateeba said several factors, including Uganda's delayed oil production, delayed a credit deal.

Uganda discovered 6 billion barrels worth of crude oil more than 12 years ago in the west, but disagreements between the government and oil firms over tax and development strategy have repeatedly delayed production. China's CNOOC co-owns the fields with other firms. The Ugandan government now says it expects production to start by 2022 at the earliest.

If oil production had begun, Kateeba said, economic growth would mean "we would be able to really afford the credit. "China is not giving us charity," he said.

Now China is examining whether repayments could be adjusted, costs lowered or the implementation period pushed back, he said. ($1 = 0.9019 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-EU, China agree to protect 100 of the other's regional foods

The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to protect 100 European regional food designations in China and 100 Chinese equivalents in the EU to spur trade, particularly of European food and drinks.The deal will protect the names of su...

Will accept SC verdict in Ayodhya case; peace must be maintained: Arshad Madani

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Arshad Madani on Wednesday hoped the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case will go in their favour but reiterated that even if it didnt, the organisation will accept it gra...

Manappuram Finance Q2 net jumps 82 pc at Rs 408 cr

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported 82 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 407.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The companys profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 223.99 crore.Total income rose to Rs 1,334.09 crore ...

Maha may have new govt soon; BJP leaders to meet governor

A fortnight after announcement of Assembly poll results, prospects of a new government being formed in Maharashtra brightened on Wednesday, with the BJP leaders slated to meet the governor on Thursday and the NCP making it clear that it wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019