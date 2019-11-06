International Development News
Development News Edition

Angola bid round for 10 fields in Namibe, Benguela basins closes next week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Luanda
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:22 IST
Angola bid round for 10 fields in Namibe, Benguela basins closes next week
Image Credit: Pixabay

Angola's current bid round for 10 fields in the Namibe and Benguela basins closes next week, the newly formed national oil, gas, and biofuels agency ANGP said on Wednesday.

Africa's second-biggest oil exporter is in the process of sweeping economic reforms to mitigate against moribund crude prices, low output and years of mismanagement at its state oil company Sonangol.

Also Read: Lion Air families to meet Indonesia safety agency ahead of report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

State Bank chairman Rajnish Kumar on Wednesday said the lenders will finalize the resolution plan for the troubled mortgage lender DHFL after the November 11 hearing at the Bombay High Court. Edelweiss AMC, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Axis Asset Ma...

Rossendale: Homes evacuated after suspected explosive device found

HIGHLIGHTThree people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road.A few homes have been evacuated in a neighborh...

Need to review Essential Commodities Act to boost farm exports: Niti VC

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday called for a review of regulations under the Essential Commodities Act to protect the interests of farmers and boost agriculture exports. The Essential Commodities Act seeks to regulate the ...

EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector working for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the agencys work said on Wednesday, with some describing it as harassment.The incident app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019