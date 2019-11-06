Angola bid round for 10 fields in Namibe, Benguela basins closes next week

Angola's current bid round for 10 fields in the Namibe and Benguela basins closes next week, the newly formed national oil, gas, and biofuels agency ANGP said on Wednesday.

Africa's second-biggest oil exporter is in the process of sweeping economic reforms to mitigate against moribund crude prices, low output and years of mismanagement at its state oil company Sonangol.

Also Read: Lion Air families to meet Indonesia safety agency ahead of report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)