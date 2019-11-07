International Development News
Sibusiso Mpungose receives four life sentences

Mpungose was sentenced by Judge Sharmaine Balton in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday. 

Welcoming the sentence, the government said the harsh sentence handed to Mpungose will serve as a warning that abusing and killing defenseless children comes with a heavy price. Image Credit: ANI

Sibusiso Mpungose, the man who killed his three biological children and his stepdaughter, has received four life sentences.

Welcoming the sentence, the government said the harsh sentence handed to Mpungose will serve as a warning that abusing and killing defenseless children comes with a heavy price.

"Crime against children and women will not be tolerated. Government will continue to strengthen its instruments that seek to ensure the safety of its citizens, especially the vulnerable," said the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in a statement on Wednesday.

With access to justice for victims of gender-based violence as one of the priorities of the government, the GCIS called on South Africans to speak out against abuse.

"Abuse and violence against women and children is a societal issue, which requires a collaborative effort to address this scourge. South Africans are encouraged to be responsible and speak out if they suspect a child is being abused.

"All members of the public must do more to protect children as they are the future of South Africa. Communities are urged to work with their local police stations to root out perpetrators."

Government thanked the criminal justice system for the sterling work and quick turnaround in this case.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

