Around 19,000 people displaced by floods in Nigeria: UN humanitarian

Nigeria is seeing the worst flooding in seven years, and more than 100,000 people have reportedly been affected across seven areas of the country since late last month, the UN humanitarian office, OCHA, confirmed on Wednesday.

Around 19,000 people have been displaced by the floods, which has compounded "an already dire humanitarian situation" in Adamawa state, which is one of the worst-affected by the 10-year conflict against extremists in northeast Nigeria, Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told correspondents in New York.

The Government is leading the response, while the UN and partners are scaling up assistance to the country, providing reproductive kits, farming supplies, and other aid, he said.

So far, only 59 percent of the $848 million called for in the country's 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan, to aid some 6.2 million people, has been funded.