Extension of cancellations of SAA flights as result of industrial action

South African Airways (SAA) has extended the cancellation of all domestic and regional flights and has re-introduced international flights.

"SAA has extended the cancellation of all domestic and regional flights scheduled [to include] Sunday and Monday. This operational decision is aimed at minimizing the impact of disruptions for the airline's customers," SAA said in a statement on Friday.

The extension of cancellations as a result of ongoing industrial action by the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).

The airline has announced that it is aiming to operate all international flights with effect from Sunday and customers should report to the airport as normal.

"SAA has further worked with its sister airline, Mango Airlines, to re-accommodate as many customers as possible travelling on domestic services. This may mean changes in timing and aircraft types, but aims to ensure that SAA's customers reach their intended destination with minimal disruption," the airline said.

SAA said customers travelling to destinations in the regional market (points on the African continent) will be re-accommodated on Airlink, a partner airline of SAA, and other airlines where possible.

It will not be possible to re-accommodate all customers.

"Passengers are advised to follow the commercial policies SAA has put in place, which can be found on www.flysaa.com. Customers are requested not to travel to their departure airports unless in possession of a rebooked itinerary, as SAA will not be able to provide any assistance," SAA Chief Commercial Officer Philip Saunders said.

In order to minimize the impact on customers, SAA is proactively rebooking customers and providing various options.

The call centre hours have been extended from 6 am to midnight, South African time.

"As call volumes are very high, we urge customers only to contact SAA in the event they wish to rebook on another airline for immediate travel.

"Customers seeking a refund or wishing to rebook their travel on a future SAA service have until 30 November 2019 to finalize their arrangements," SAA said.

The Call Centre numbers are ‪0861 606 606 or 011 ‪978 1111. Customers can also visit www.flysaa.com for the latest information.

Passengers will be assisted as follows:

· Where possible, passengers will be rebooked onto flights operated by any of SAA's Star Alliance partners or other airlines to travel to their final destination with minimal disruption; and

· Passengers can be rebooked onto another South African Airways flight for any flight on the same routing until 31 October 2020 at no extra charge and subject to availability in the same booking class.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)