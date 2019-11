BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces IPO Indicative Price Range Of 30 Riyals To 32 Riyals

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO : * SAUDI ARAMCO OFFERING PERIOD 18 DAYS - PROSPECTUS

* SAUDI ARAMCO OFFERING PERIOD 18 DAYS FROM NOV 17 TO DEC 4 FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS- PROSPECTUS

* SAUDI ARAMCO OFFERING PERIOD 18 DAYS FROM NOV 17 TO NOV 28 FOR INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS- PROSPECTUS
* SAUDI ARAMCO IPO INDICATIVE PRICE 30 RIYALS TO 32 RIYALS PER SHARE - PROSPECTUS

* SAUDI ARAMCO WILL ANNOUNCE NUMBER OF SHARES AND FINAL % OF OFFERING AFTER BOOK BUILDING PERIOD- PROSPECTUS

