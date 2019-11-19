International Development News
Development News Edition

National plan of action for seabirds circulated for public feedback

Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage say New Zealand is a global centre of seabird diversity with about 145 species in our waters.

National plan of action for seabirds circulated for public feedback
Fisheries New Zealand and the Department of Conservation have reviewed and updated the National Plan of Action for Seabirds (NPOA) with input from an advisory group of stakeholders.   Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

A proposed national plan of action to reduce the number of seabirds caught in fisheries is being circulated for public feedback.

Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage say New Zealand is a global centre of seabird diversity with about 145 species in our waters. It has more endemic breeding species than any other country in the world.

"Seabirds are amongst the most threatened groups of birds globally. Fisheries bycatch is one of the greatest threats to many of them, along with invasive predators, disease, pollution, a changing climate, and associated environmental change," says Eugenie Sage.

Fisheries New Zealand and the Department of Conservation have reviewed and updated the National Plan of Action for Seabirds (NPOA) with input from an advisory group of stakeholders.

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government's commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan.

"Around 90 percent of seabirds that breed in New Zealand are threatened or at risk of extinction. While progress is occurring, there is much work to do to improve that picture over time and better protect our collective taonga," says Eugenie Sage

"We are committed to reducing bycatch of seabirds in our fisheries and the plan has tools to do that and will enable measurement and reporting on progress.

"The draft National Plan of Action proposes risk management plans for all fishing vessels that are at risk of accidentally catching seabirds. We will verify that plans meet government standards to make sure fishers are using the most effective mitigation for their operations," says Stuart Nash.

"The new action plan will prompt species-specific actions where there is any concern or where there are threats to seabird populations. We have already done for hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin), Antipodean albatross, and black petrels.

"Fishing operators don't set out to catch seabirds. We all want to see increased efforts to reduce bycatch and more innovative fishing methods. We have seen some great solutions developed by people within the industry, but everyone now should get involved," he says.

"This NPOA will support and guide operators to develop new bycatch mitigation practices. These would be in addition to practices we are already familiar with, like bird-scaring lines, weighted longlines, fishing at night, avoiding areas important to seabirds and reducing discharge that attracts birds to fishing boats," says Stuart Nash.

"The use of a hook-shielding device on surface longlines, is just one example of an innovative approach to reducing risk to vulnerable seabirds including Antipodean albatross," says Eugenie Sage.

"Funding from Budget 2018 has enabled the purchase of 4,000 of these hook shielding devices so far for longline fishing vessels, which will help reduce captures of these magnificent birds."

"We will also continue to be a strong voice internationally for fisheries mitigation measures to protect seabirds. New Zealand is one of three countries proposing to list the Antipodean Albatross on the Convention on Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) - an international treaty conserving migratory species and their habitats. We are also advocating for stronger seabird mitigation measures in international fisheries management organisations," says Eugenie Sage.

The National Plan of Action for Seabirds will be out for consultation and public submissions until 27 January 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Capitals use balance to blast Ducks

Alex Ovechkin was one of five Capitals who scored a goal as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Monday night. Richard Panik, Chandler Stephenson, Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson also each scored a goal as Washington c...

Trump was not treated for any urgent health issues in Saturday's exam -physician

U.S. President Donald Trumps health examination on Saturday was routine and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday.Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest ...

Government of China's Xinjiang says leak on Uighur camps 'fake news'

A report in the New York Times that included 400 pages of leaked internal documents on the internment of Uighur Muslims was fabricated and prompted by hostile foreign forces, the government of Chinas far western region of Xinjiang said. Uni...

Macron says 'yellow vest' violence perverts movement

Paris, Nov 19 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the nihilism of the violence which has perverted the yellow vest movement following violent demonstrations at the weekend marking its first anniversary. When hate strikes and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019