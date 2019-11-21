NFAI calendar to be Collector’s item for all film lovers: I&B Secretary

NFAI calendar is going to be a Collector's item for all film lovers, said Secretary I&B, Shri Amit Khare while inaugurating "The NFAI Calendar 2020" during the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa today. The calendar focuses on the musical instruments in Indian Cinema featuring some rare images from the collection of the archive.

The calendar brings 24 images presenting musical extravaganza with a compilation of actors playing musical instruments in cinemas of various languages in India. Renowned filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Shaji Karun, Rahul Rawail were present along with President of Federation of Film Societies of India, Kiran Shantaram, on this occasion. Chief Secretary, Government of Goa, Shri Parimal Rai, and Additional Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Shri Atul Tiwari, graced the occasion along with DG, Bureau of Outreach Communication, Shri Satyendra Prakash, and Director NFAI, Shri Prakash Magdum.

The NFAI Calendar 2020 is a rich compilation of the treasure of Indian musical instruments in Indian Cinema. The Calendar features rare images of Raj Kapoor playing Tamboora (Valmiki, 1946); JayashreeGadkar playing Veena (SeetaMaiya, 1964); VishnupantPagnis playing Ektara (NarsiBhagat, 1940); P L Deshpande playing Tenor Banjo (Gulacha Ganapati, 1953); Sivaji Ganesan playing Nadaswaram (Thillana Mohanambal, 1968); Neralattu Rama Poduval playing Idakka (Thampu, 1978); Raj Kumar playing Shehnai (SanadhiAppanna, 1977), Kalpana playing Violin (GejjePooje, 1970), Kishore Kumar playing Harmonium (Shabash Daddy, 1978) etc. The added attraction is a QR code on the calendar that can be scanned to get detailed information about the featured image and the concerned film.

This year the Calendar is available in two formats, Wall and Table and can be purchased by booking online at www.nfai.gov.in

(With Inputs from PIB)