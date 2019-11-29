International Development News
Development News Edition

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Mexico's Pemex fights in court to suspend clean diesel rule -documents

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:30 IST
RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Mexico's Pemex fights in court to suspend clean diesel rule -documents
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex has been fighting for almost a year in court to suspend a rule issued by the previous government, requiring the nationwide sale of clean diesel to start this year, court documents seen by Reuters show. Mexico does not produce enough ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) to satisfy the demand the new rule - which was issued by the nation's energy regulator in 2016 - would create, so U.S. refiners started gearing up last year to supply the neighboring country with more clean fuel.

But a district court granted Pemex legal protection in January by suspending enforcement of the rule across most of the country. The suspension limited the mandatory sale of ULSD to about 9% of Mexico, including the major population centers of Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey as well as the northern border region. The court documents, reviewed by Reuters, show for the first time that Pemex is fighting in Mexican courts to indefinitely suspend the rule.

Sticking with high-sulfur fuel would save Mexico money by limiting fuel imports and extending a time-frame for truck makers to install ULSD-compatible engines. However, it risks adding to the perception that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government is backsliding on environmental commitments. Pemex argued in the documents that a lack of infrastructure to handle ULSD - which must have a maximum of just 15 parts per million of sulfur - could force Pemex to halt some operations at its domestic refineries.

"(Pemex) does not have (enough) pipeline transportation capacity, storage nor port services to simultaneously import ULSD and send diesel with 500 parts per million through exporting ports," the energy ministry was quoted as saying in one of the documents submitted in court. The energy ministry and Pemex did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Pemex's crusade to suspend the rule, which is backed by the ministry, aims to limit more expensive diesel imports and obviate the need for expensive new storage and transportation facilities at a time when the state-run oil company is struggling with heavy debt and onerous capital expenditures. But the partial distribution of ULSD is unlikely to help tackle pollution, which is a serious problem in several Mexican cities, including the capital. The United Nations this month criticized the Mexican government for stalling "years of progress" towards lower emissions.

Mexico has been importing an increasing amount of U.S. fuel in recent years and Lopez Obrador has pledged to curb the country's fuel reliance by building a new refinery. The rule also aimed to support separate regulations requiring trucks and buses produced in Mexico to include equipment to run on clean diesel from 2021.

Truck manufacturers want the rule modified so that existing engines can still be produced while new ones using ULSD are gradually phased in, said Miguel Elizalde, president of Mexico's heavy truck makers association. The industry is meant to make all its vehicles with ULSD- compatible engines, which has created "uncertainty" for transport firms and has put truck sales under pressure, he said.

Monthly wholesale truck sales have fallen up to 61% since July, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to come out with permanent solution to stubble burning: MoS Agri

The Centre is formulating a scheme to find a permanent solution to the practice stubble burning by farmers and has constituted a committee to come out with a report on the matter in a month or two, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farm...

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Farah back on track for 10,000m target at Tokyo Games

Olympic champion Mo Farah is returning to the track to chase more gold in the 10,000m at next years Tokyo Games, the Briton announced on his YouTube channel on Friday.The 36-year-old, a four-times Olympic champion and six times world champi...

Motor racing-Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferraris Sebastian Vettel spun and hit the barriers to end the session.The Finn lapped the Yas Marina track...

Johnson pitches 'buy British' and new state aid rules after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday pledged to use Brexit to introduce new state aid rules, change state purchasing policies and reform farming so that pubic bodies aim to buy British goods.We will back British farmers by making ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019