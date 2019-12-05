Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Pradhan addresses India Gas Infrastructure Conference 2019

Speaking about reforms in the energy sector, Shri Pradhan said, “In the last 5 years, various reforms have been introduced to promote the growth of the gas sector in India, including, pricing & marketing freedom, diversification of fuel sourcing, etc.”

Dharmendra Pradhan addresses India Gas Infrastructure Conference 2019
He also said the government is taking stapes to develop infrastructure for pipelines, city gas distribution and LNG terminals. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today participated in the India Gas Infrastructure Conference 2019 organised by FICCI, here. The theme of the event was 'Indian Gas Sector- Ushering in an era of growth'.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said, "25-30 years ago crude oil was the only priority of our exploration activities, but today the dynamics have changed. Gas has now become an important and essential part of our energy basket and is driving our energy transition." He also said the government is taking stapes to develop infrastructure for pipelines, city gas distribution and LNG terminals.

Talking about India's transition towards a gas-based economy, Minister Pradhan said, "We are moving towards a gas-based economy. The domestic production of gas in India is set to grow. We are investing $60 billion in gas-based infrastructure. The speed and scale at which the City Gas Distribution ecosystem in the country has grown in recent times are remarkable."

Speaking about reforms in the energy sector, Shri Pradhan said, "In the last 5 years, various reforms have been introduced to promote the growth of the gas sector in India, including, pricing & marketing freedom, diversification of fuel sourcing, etc."

Speaking about the market scenario, Shri Pradhan said, "Shift has happened in the market and focus has shifted from producer to consumer. We are working with the industry closely to create value for consumers. We must intensify our efforts to reach out to our people in the industrial clusters and give them comparative analysis of the benefits of gas over conventional fuel, this will further improve people's awareness about gas and promote usage of gas, especially by our industries."

Speaking about Bioenergy, Minister Pradhan said, "Just like Natural Gas, Bioenergy also possesses huge potential, especially in addressing the rising environmental concerns and providing a solution to the menace of air pollution. Bioenergy will contribute significantly to the nation's ambitious target of producing 450 GW of renewables." Shri B.C. Tripathi, former CMD, Gail (India) Ltd. & Chairman, FICCI Hydrocarbons Committee and Shri Prashant Modi, MD & CEO, GEECL & Co-Chairman, FICCI Hydrocarbons Committee also addressed the gathering.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Claims of slowdown in auto sector are made to 'defame' country: BJP MP

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday sought to take the air out of the Oppositions claim of a slowdown in the auto sector, saying such statements were being made to defame the country. Virendra Singh Mast, the BJP MP from Balia in Utta...

Take action against those selling prescription drugs OTC: HC to Centre, Delhi govt

New Delhi, Dec 5 PTI The Delhi High Court directed the Centre and the AAP government on Thursday to take action against those found to be selling prescription drugs over-the-counter OTC without a doctors authorisation. A bench of Chief Jus...

US urges countries to ensure only 'trusted vendors' participate in future 5G networks

The US has urged all countries to ensure that only trusted vendors participate in any part of their future 5G networks as the Trump administration stepped up its pressure against Chinese telecom giants, citing a potential security threat an...

Skill development ministry exhorts CPSEs to promote apprenticeship

Union minister R K Singh on Thursday urged central PSUs to increase the intake of apprentices around three times, stating that it is their duty to train potential new workers. The number of apprentices at central public sector enterprises i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019