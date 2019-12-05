Dharmendra Pradhan addresses India Gas Infrastructure Conference 2019

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today participated in the India Gas Infrastructure Conference 2019 organised by FICCI, here. The theme of the event was 'Indian Gas Sector- Ushering in an era of growth'.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said, "25-30 years ago crude oil was the only priority of our exploration activities, but today the dynamics have changed. Gas has now become an important and essential part of our energy basket and is driving our energy transition." He also said the government is taking stapes to develop infrastructure for pipelines, city gas distribution and LNG terminals.

Talking about India's transition towards a gas-based economy, Minister Pradhan said, "We are moving towards a gas-based economy. The domestic production of gas in India is set to grow. We are investing $60 billion in gas-based infrastructure. The speed and scale at which the City Gas Distribution ecosystem in the country has grown in recent times are remarkable."

Speaking about reforms in the energy sector, Shri Pradhan said, "In the last 5 years, various reforms have been introduced to promote the growth of the gas sector in India, including, pricing & marketing freedom, diversification of fuel sourcing, etc."

Speaking about the market scenario, Shri Pradhan said, "Shift has happened in the market and focus has shifted from producer to consumer. We are working with the industry closely to create value for consumers. We must intensify our efforts to reach out to our people in the industrial clusters and give them comparative analysis of the benefits of gas over conventional fuel, this will further improve people's awareness about gas and promote usage of gas, especially by our industries."

Speaking about Bioenergy, Minister Pradhan said, "Just like Natural Gas, Bioenergy also possesses huge potential, especially in addressing the rising environmental concerns and providing a solution to the menace of air pollution. Bioenergy will contribute significantly to the nation's ambitious target of producing 450 GW of renewables." Shri B.C. Tripathi, former CMD, Gail (India) Ltd. & Chairman, FICCI Hydrocarbons Committee and Shri Prashant Modi, MD & CEO, GEECL & Co-Chairman, FICCI Hydrocarbons Committee also addressed the gathering.

