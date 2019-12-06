Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore gets bail amid intense protests - report

Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore gets bail amid intense protests - report

A Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate whose continued detention prompted protests by rights groups were released on bail late on Thursday, the news organization that he founded said on Twitter. Omoyele Sowore, who ran for president in the February election in which former military ruler President Muhammadu Buhari secured a second term in office, was arrested in August and in September pleaded not guilty to charges of treason, money laundering and harassing the president.

His continued detention despite being granted bail in October has led to criticism of Buhari's administration and claims that human rights have been flouted in this case and those of other high-profile figures. Among other cases, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Shi'ite Muslim group has been held since 2015 without a trial.

The Department for State Security did not release Sowore for several weeks because it said his bail conditions had not been met. But on Thursday a court in the capital, Abuja, said he must be released within 24 hours. "He was released on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his release for the third time," stated a tweet by Sahara Reporters, the online Nigerian news organization Sowore founded.

His trial is due to resume on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

The criminals deserved to be shot dead: YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishna Raju on Telangana encounter

YSR Congress Party MP, Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, on Friday said that the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian who were killed in the Telangana encounter, deserved to be shot dead. Speaking to ANI, Raju said Wh...

You (BJP) can pass CAB in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as you

You BJP can pass CAB in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as youhave majority. But we will not accept it and oppose it tillthe end CM Mamata Banerjee....

Uttarakhand govt hikes allowances of home guards

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced a hike in allowances given to home guards deployed in the state. The home guards from now onwards will receive Rs 50 extra for the uniform washing and Rs 150 for nutritiou...

Hong Kong police sound alarm over homemade explosives

Hong Kong, Dec 6 AP Hong Kongs much-maligned police force provided a rare behind-the-scenes look Friday at its bomb disposal squad to show the potentially deadly destructive force of homemade explosives seized during months of protests that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019