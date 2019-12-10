Left Menu
Development News Edition

Undernutrition widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam

“Persistent Malnutrition in Ethnic Minority Communities of Vietnam: Issues and Options or Policy and Interventions” finds that 1 in 3 children of ethnic minorities in Vietnam suffer from stunting, while 1 in 5 is underweight.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 23:06 IST
Undernutrition widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam
Ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, which made up 14 percent of the country’s population but accounted for 73 percent of the poor in 2016. Image Credit: Pixnio

Undernutrition is particularly widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam, with stunting rates among the highest in the world, according to a new report launched today by the World Bank and Vietnam's National Institute of Nutrition.

"Persistent Malnutrition in Ethnic Minority Communities of Vietnam: Issues and Options or Policy and Interventions" finds that 1 in 3 children of ethnic minorities in Vietnam suffer from stunting, while 1 in 5 is underweight. To address this, the report calls for a tailored and innovative approach that takes into account the unique geographical and cultural challenges facing this group.

"Despite Vietnam's impressive progress in reducing the overall rate of undernutrition over the past two decades, ethnic minority children still lag behind, and the disparity is widening," said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam. "The next phase of efforts on undernutrition should be more targeted, concentrating on the provinces with the highest burdens, to create a breakthrough."

Because the window of opportunity for adequate nutrition for optimal health and physical and cognitive development is short, spanning the first 1,000 days of life, any undernutrition occurring during this period can lead to extensive and largely irreversible damage to physical growth and brain development. The report stresses that interventions to improve nutritional outcomes must focus on this age group and women of childbearing age.

The report notes that among ethnic minorities, only 39 percent of children aged 6-23 months received a nutritionally adequate diet. Meanwhile, just 32.7 percent of mothers aged 15-49 made prenatal care visits whereby they were provided with essential vitamins and minerals, and nutrition counseling.

The report stresses that cultural norms play a significant role. Early marriage and adolescent pregnancy are still common among ethnic minority women, with 23.9 percent starting child-bearing between the age of 15 and 19. Equally important is the reluctance of many members of communities to participate in preventive and curative health services.

Ultimately, child undernutrition is rooted in poverty. Ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, which made up 14 percent of the country's population but accounted for 73 percent of the poor in 2016.

The report proposes key steps that Vietnam can take to improve nutritional outcomes for ethnic minority children:

Build a strong and more coordinated partnership for nutrition with high-level government leadership and well-functioning coordination among stakeholders.

Secure adequate financing for nutrition. Adequate funding should be allocated to programs with the greatest evidence of effectiveness. Provinces with the highest burdens of malnutrition should have access to fast-track or direct funding schemes.

Implement at scale well-proven direct nutrition interventions. Identify and scale up the delivery of a comprehensive package of high-impact, household-level interventions during the first 1,000 days from pregnancy to infancy, coupled with culturally sensitive social behavioral change and communication activities.

Address the underlying determinants of undernutrition through multisectoral approaches. Formally recognize tackling undernutrition as a priority in the National Target Program. Expand access to a package of adolescent, maternal, and child health services. Increase the access of ethnic minorities populations to improved water, sanitation, and hygiene. Encourage and incentivize girl students to enroll in and complete upper secondary schools. Expand the cash transfer program to effectively target and reach the poorest ethnic minority families with pregnant women, infants, and young children during the critical 1,000-day window of opportunity.

The Government of Japan provided financial support for this work through the Japan Trust Fund for Scaling Up Nutrition.

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sounds Out Investors On Fresh International IPO - WSJ

Dec 10 Reuters - SAUDI ARAMCO SOUNDS OUT INVESTORS ON FRESH INTERNATIONAL IPO - WSJ SAUDI ARAMCO REACHES OUT TO INVESTORS ABOUT POSSIBLE LISTING IN ASIA AFTER DOMESTIC IPO ATTRACTED LITTLE FOREIGN CAPITAL - WSJ Source text - httpson.wsj.com...

New York judge sides with Exxon Mobil in climate fraud case

A New York judge sided with Exxon Mobil Tuesday in a closely-watched environmental case, concluding the oil giant did not mislead investors in its climate change disclosures. The ruling by Barry Ostrager, a judge in the New York state court...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Attorney General Barr says FBI may have acted in 'bad faith' on Russia probe

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday he is still not fully convinced that the FBI acted without bias when it opened its 2016 investigation into possible links between President Donald Trumps campaign and Russia. In his first i...

UPDATE 2-White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges

President Donald Trump will address the two impeachment charges brought by Democrats on Tuesday during the U.S. Senate trial phase of the proceedings - continuing to opt not to argue the merits of the charges ahead of an expected vote in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019