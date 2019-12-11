Left Menu
DART buoy network developed to provide tsunami monitoring, detection data

“New Zealand and the Pacific region are particularly vulnerable to natural disasters. It is vital we have adequate warning systems in place,” said Mr. Peters.

“Until now, New Zealand has been reliant on a single, aging DART buoy. This is a shocking inadequacy that we have addressed with urgency,” said Mr. Peters. Image Credit:

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare have today announced the deployment of a network of DART (Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunami) buoys.

"DART buoys are the only tried and repeatedly tested technology that confirms the generation of tsunami waves before they reach the coast. This is particularly critical for unfelt earthquakes originating from the Kermadec trench. We have invested in the best equipment to keep New Zealanders safe.

"We are establishing a network of fifteen DART buoys to provide early detection and support warnings for a tsunami generated from the Kermadec and Hikurangi trenches right on our doorstep," said Mr. Henare.

"The coalition Government has prioritized a significant and ambitious programme of work for emergency management and response. This system will provide rapid confirmation if a tsunami has been generated, and will enable more accurate warnings of the tsunami that can be communicated via public alerting systems like Emergency Mobile Alert.

"This is about saving lives – people are at the heart of what we do," said Mr. Henare.

GNS Science's National Geohazards Monitoring Centre will support the 24/7 monitoring to receive, process and analyze the data from the buoys, and the National Emergency Management Agency will issue tsunami warnings and advisories to the New Zealand public.

The DART buoy network will also provide tsunami monitoring and detection information for Pacific countries, including Tokelau, Niue, the Cook Islands, Tonga, and Samoa.

The establishment of the New Zealand DART Buoy Network is part of the Emergency Management System Reform, a range of initiatives aimed at improving the emergency management system. These include the establishment of a new National Emergency Management Agency and the establishment of the Emergency Management Assistance Team.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

