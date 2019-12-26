Left Menu
Development News Edition

India can explore export opportunities in 19 agro-based commodities: FAO data

India’s share in the global market for these products currently stands at a miniscule 1.5%, with India exporting USD 1.49 billion worth of these commodities in 2017.

India can explore export opportunities in 19 agro-based commodities: FAO data
Government of India is offering financial support to around 40 mega food parks across various parts of the country. Image Credit: Wikimedia

India can explore export opportunities in 19 agro-based commodities that together have a global market of USD 97.6 billion, recent data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations shows. India's share in the global market for these products currently stands at a miniscule 1.5%, with India exporting USD 1.49 billion worth of these commodities in 2017.

Except for coir and coir products, India does not have a significant market share in most of these identified 19 commodities (see the table below). Despite being a major producer, India's share in exports of bananas, oranges, chicken meat and milk products such as cheese and buttermilk is miniscule.

Thus, there is a huge unrealized export market for India's farm commodities, which can be explored by food processing companies and mega food parks that are envisaged under the central government scheme. Government of India is offering financial support to around 40 mega food parks across various parts of the country.

Maharashtra, which is the second-largest exporter of agro commodities stands to benefit from this unrealized export opportunity. The state will have three of the 40 mega food parks that are being implemented across the country. These three parks are being set up in Paithan, Satara, and Wardha for processing fruits, vegetables, foodgrains, and milk.

Of these 19 farm commodities, Maharashtra has been a dominant exporter of only grapes, mangoes, onions, and dehydrated vegetables. The state can upgrade its export capability in dairy products, poultry products and cereals such as sorghum and maize.

However, Maharashtra will have to improve its global competitiveness on par with leading farm exporters such as New Zealand, USA, Brazil, Belgium, Australia, Argentina, and others to capture this huge world market for food commodities.

Commenting on the strategy to enhance exports in this sector, Ms. Rupa Naik, Senior Director, MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai said, "We need to work on multiple dimensions to realize this export opportunity and these include frequent exchange of trade missions with the target market, guiding local farmers and food processors on global quality standards and upgrading logistics infrastructure."

There is also a need to address the emerging challenges of climate risks and price risks in crop production. There is a need to accelerate the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices and also an assured price system by popularizing contract farming in the identified crops.

Ms. Naik also highlighted the importance of capacity building among women-owned enterprises and farmers to enhance our farm exports. She said, "We need to identify women self-help groups working in the field of agro-processing and take a delegation of this group to target markets, train them on quality standards, provide them with trade credit and necessary processing technologies so that they can be globally competitive."

India can enhance its agro exports through a coordinated action plan with the participation of government, trade support institutions, including quality standards authorities, export promotion councils, and entrepreneurs.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Govt brought CAA to divert attention from 'massive failures'

The CAA was brought by the NDA government to divert attention of the people from its massive failures on the economic front and Congress was opposed to the measure as it was against the Constitution, AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil claimed ...

J&K: 2 missing women rescued

Two women, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, were rescued on Thursday, police said. Thirty-seven-year-old Bindia Sambayal was found in Hiranagar by a police team, they said.The married woman had been missing since No...

29 pc of Indians feel women's safety should be focus of 2020: Survey

Around a third of urban Indians 29 per cent feel safety for women should be the countrys focus in 2020, a survey has revealed. Less than half of this number feel the economic condition 12 per cent and job market 11 per cent should receive a...

Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi to be Chief Guest at National Tribal Dance Festival

Member of Parliament and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the Chief Guest for the inaugural program of the National Tribal Dance Festival, which will commence on December 27. The program will be presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019