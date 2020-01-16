Ministry Secy emphasizes need for actions leading towards fuel conservation

'Saksham', an annual one-month long fuel conservation mega campaign of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, was launched today by Dr. M.M Kutty, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum& Natural Gas in a function held in Delhi.

Dr. M.M Kutty, during his address, emphasized the importance of petroleum products for our country and the dire need for actions leading towards fuel conservation. He stressed the importance of programs like Saksham wherein the general public is involved in various activities. He said "Prosperity and higher living standards are driving energy demand in India. By mid-2020s India will be the world's largest growth market accounting for 25% of global energy demand growth. Today 83% of India's crude oil requirement is met through import. The earnest efforts for petroleum conservation can help us to reduce the huge import burden. Every drop of oil saved will contribute to the saving of foreign exchange. We also require to address the issues of climate change. Through SAKSHAM we intend to deliver a strong message that sustainable future demands conservation of natural resources. "

The Secretary gave away the prizes to the winners of Essay, Quiz and Painting competitions for the National Level Competition-2019 which has seen phenomenal record participation of more than 1.48 Crore students from the school of all education boards of the country. The winners get Japan Study tour, Laptops, Tablets &Cash prizes, and the win may help in motivating the youth of our country towards understanding their critical role in spreading awareness about fuel conservation. The awards were also given away to the oil companies and their state-level coordinators for their contribution in the fields of fuel conservation. The winning entries of the painting competition displayed in the gallery on the occasion amazed the dignitaries for the wonderful ideas and creativities depicted in the paintings.

On this occasion, the secretary also flagged-off the publicity vans of PCRA which shall visit different states covering the rural side as well, spreading messages about fuel conservation awareness through interactive audio, video creatives, and print displays.

During Saksham-2020, various interactive programs and activities are being planned by PCRA. Public Sector upstream/downstream Oil & Gas companies under the able guidance of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are conducting various activities like 'Saksham' Cycle Day, Cyclothons, Workshops for drivers of commercial vehicles, Seminars for housewives/cooks on adopting simple fuel-saving measure, Nationwide campaign through Radio, TV, Digital Cinemas, Outdoor, etc. with a focus on reaching out to various segments of fuel users. PCRA is effectively utilizing the social media platforms for various customized campaigns through Facebook, Twitter, MyGov platform an endeavor to spread its reach amongst the masses.

'Saksham' a flagship program of PCRA and Oil PSUs under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is an initiative for adding values to the various efforts being made in the country for saving fuel.

(With Inputs from PIB)

