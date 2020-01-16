Left Menu
Development News Edition

USAID official visits Egypt to reaffirm support for development priorities

“It’s an honor to celebrate the opening of Aswan University’s Center for Career Development,” said Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin at the inauguration.

USAID official visits Egypt to reaffirm support for development priorities
These Aswan projects are part of the four decades of partnership between the American and Egyptian people to bolster self-reliance, foster stability, promote economic growth, and reduce poverty.  Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin visited Aswan Governorate to reaffirm USAID's strong partnership with the Egyptian people and support for Egypt's development priorities, including higher education and voluntary family planning.

In partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, USAID inaugurated the University Center for Career Development at Aswan University, which will prepare Egypt's youth for—and connect them to—today's job market. This activity is a vital link between higher education and the private sector in Egypt.

"It's an honor to celebrate the opening of Aswan University's Center for Career Development," said Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin at the inauguration. "The Career Center will increase the university's capacity to serve thousands of young Egyptians who are looking to turn academic achievement into a successful career and make important contributions to Egypt's future."

Since the project began two years ago, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, USAID, the American University in Cairo, and numerous public university partners have opened 14 Career Centers at 10 universities, that have already benefited 45,000 students across Egypt.

In Aswan, Mission Director Carlin also visited a USAID-supported community center that is promoting voluntary family planning methods in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Population in response to Egypt's rapid population growth. During her visit, Mission Director Carlin witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between USAID and the Syndicate of Pharmacists in Aswan that will establish regular training in family planning topics for private sector pharmacists.

These Aswan projects are part of the four decades of partnership between the American and Egyptian people to bolster self-reliance, foster stability, promote economic growth, and reduce poverty. USAID's program in Egypt, totaling over $30 billion since 1978, promotes a healthy, educated, and employed population.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Poland delighted with EU climate fund proposal

A European Union fund designed to help coal-reliant regions move towards a greener economy is very good news for Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. All EU countries except Poland agreed last month they should transf...

Dhoni starts training with Jharkhand Ranji squad, gets new bowling machine

Dropped from BCCIs central contracts list, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni began practising with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy squad on Thursday amid fresh speculation on his future. The 38-year-old showed up at his home teams net pr...

Canadian, UK ministers pay respects to victims of plane downed by Iran

Foreign ministers from Canada and Britain paid their respects on Thursday to those who died when Iran shot down an airliner last week, ahead of talks between the affected countries to discuss their response. Canadas Francois-Philippe Champa...

Russia's Mishustin to pick new cabinet soon

Russian prime minister-designate Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday he will pick his new cabinet soon.Mishustin won the backing of Russias State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Thursday after being nominated on Wednesday to succeed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020