Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

For overcoming this limitation, which is impeding the expansion of the scheme, this Ministry has developed a Web-Portal of National Youth Parliament Scheme to increase the coverage of the programme manifold to hitherto untouched sections and corners of the country.

All recognized schools, colleges, and universities can access the portal at www.nyps.mpa.gov.in to take part in the Youth Parliament programme of the Ministry.  Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of HRD and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs are partnering together for Online Youth Parliament Programme to commemorate 70 years of Constitution. In this regard a meeting was held in the Ministry of HRD between Secretary, MHRD Shri Amit Khare; Secretary, M/o Parliamentary Affairs Shri Rajendra S Shukla and CBSE Chairperson, Ms. Anita Karwal in New Delhi today. They discussed the modalities to increase the outreach of the Youth Parliament Programme run by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs by making it online through the web-portal of the National Youth Parliament Scheme. Other senior officers from both the ministries were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Secretary, MPA explained that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been implementing off-line Youth Parliament programme since 1966 in Schools under the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi and NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Universities/ Colleges. Around 18000 students of 300 educational institutions participate through the off-line Youth Parliament programme every year. This programme is organized in competition format which is limiting the participation of the institutions and thus not fulfilling the core purpose of the scheme in the desired manner. For overcoming this limitation, which is impeding the expansion of the scheme, this Ministry has developed a Web-Portal of National Youth Parliament Scheme to increase the coverage of the programme manifold to hitherto untouched sections and corners of the country.

National level celebrations focussed on Constitution and Fundamental Duties are being held all over the country to commemorate the Constitution Day and as a part of the celebrations, President has launched the web-portal of National Youth Parliament Scheme on the occasion to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of India 'Samvidhan Diwas' on 26 th November 2019 in Central Hall, Parliament House, New Delhi.

All recognized schools, colleges, and universities can access the portal at www.nyps.mpa.gov.in to take part in the Youth Parliament programme of the Ministry. The last date for the registration on the portal has been extended to 28th February 2020. The salient features of the web-portal are:-

• All recognized educational institutions of the country are eligible to participate in this programme.

• The registration for participation will be done by the educational institutions through the web-portal.

• E-training modules, videos, photographs, and scripts are available on the portal for online self-learning of the participants.

• After successful registration, the educational institutions will be able to conduct youth parliament sittings in their respective institutions.

• Each student taking part in the sitting will get a Digital 'Certificate of Participation' and Teachers-in-charge and Head of Institution will get a 'Certificate of Appreciation' through the web portal.

The noble ideals and the important role the programme plays in spreading the ideas of democracy in the student community is well realized. Considering the importance of the programme, it is necessary to ensure participation of a maximum number of educational institutions in the Youth Parliament Programme through the web-portal of the National Youth Parliament Scheme. All educational institutions under CBSE and AICTE will be targeted for participation in the programme with the aim of covering lakhs of educational institutions and crores of students every year. M/o HRD will also take up the matter with the various State Governments to ensure maximum participation in the programme.

After discussions, Secretary, D/o Higher Education & School Education & Literacy assured to work in tandem with the M/o Parliamentary Affairs to increase the outreach of the programme as part of celebrations of 70 th anniversary of adoption of constitution and make all efforts to take up the issue with CBSE, UGC, AICTE, KVS, NVS, State Education Secretaries, Central Universities, etc. for participation of maximum educational institutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

