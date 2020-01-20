Left Menu
Reviewing progress of 16 power projects: Meghalaya CM

  • Shillong
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 22:33 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 22:33 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said he is reviewing the progress of 16 power projects in the state. He said that a number of projects have been stuck due to different reasons such as land acquisition, delay in the submission of detailed project reports (DPRs) and laying of transmission lines.

"We have been holding a number of review meetings to ensure that these projects move forward. This is not something that will happen overnight or in a day but we are trying to do whatever we can," Sangma told reporters. The chief minister admitted that there were delays in the Kynshi Stage I project due to land acquisition. He, however, said that the government is working to resolve the matter, while the issue of uranium deposit has led to complications in the Kynshi Stage II project.

He also informed that many other steps have been taken to ensure that the overall power scenario improves in the state. Sangma said efforts are also being made to ensure that renewable energy is used in different government offices.

"We have installed solar panels and currently we are producing around 50 kilowatt a day and once net metering takes place, the power will go back into the grid. This is a system we want to put in place at all the government offices, including the secretariat," he said..

