Hawks arrest cellphone network batteries thieves

The Hawks in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday arrested three suspects on the N2 after they were found in possession of reportedly stolen cellphone network batteries.

The arrests were made by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Port Shepstone K9.

In a statement, spokesperson Andrea Naicker said the Hawks pounced on the three after receiving information of a van travelling on the N2 to Port Shepstone loaded with a number of cellphone tower batteries.

"The Hawks together with the Port Shepstone K9 and LCRC immediately responded to the information and the bakkie in question was located around the Hibberdene area where the members noticed five suspects offloading batteries at on outbuilding of a scrapyard," said Naicker.

As police officials approached the property, she said, two suspects fled and three suspects aged between 26 and 35 were arrested on the scene for possession of stolen goods.

At the scene, police recovered 48 cell phone tower batteries - 24 Vodacom Batteries and 24 Colide batteries weighing around 90kgs each - to the total value of R480 000 and the bakkie estimated at R280 000, which was reported as stolen, in the Berea area of Durban. The van has since been impounded.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in Hibberdene, Turton District Court on Thursday and are expected to face charges relating to possession of stolen goods.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

