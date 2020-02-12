Eskom to not implement load shedding today

Due to some improvement in the power system, Eskom will not implement any load shedding today.

"Load shedding will be not be implemented today. Even though there is some improvement, we remind customers that load shedding can be implemented at short notice if there are any shifts on the system," said the power utility on Wednesday.

Eskom added that the power system remains vulnerable while several units have returned to service.

In addition, good progress has been made in replenishing emergency reserves.

As of 5:50 this morning, unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10 456MW.

"Eskom will communicate if there is any change and will provide a prognosis for tomorrow later today."

The power utility has requested customers to continue using electricity sparingly and to reduce demand during this period.

"Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the aging plant to good health," it said.

The power utility terminated Stage 1 load shedding at 9 pm last night.

To assist in reducing the stage of load shedding the power utility had the following advice for customers:

Set air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC;

Switch off your geysers over peak periods;

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time;

Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time; and

At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

