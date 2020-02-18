Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitin Gadkari presents report on ‘Road Safety in India’ to Autoliv in Sweden

 Autoliv is the world's largest automotive safety equipment supplier, with sales to all major car manufacturers in the world.

Nitin Gadkari presents report on ‘Road Safety in India’ to Autoliv in Sweden
The Minister in Sweden these days, represents India at the “3rd High-Level Global Conference on Road Safety for Achieving Global Goals 2030” being held in Stockholm during the 19th and 20th of February, 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeOfNG)

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari visited the Swedish Automotive Safety Supplier 'Autoliv' in Stockholm today. The Minister presented a copy of the Report on 'Road Safety in India' to a company representative, and took note of the recent products and innovations of the company. Autoliv is the world's largest automotive safety equipment supplier, with sales to all major car manufacturers in the world.

Road safety is a major concern in India. The country has committed to safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the transport sector. The problem of safety is also linked to social equity in India. With a large population of pedestrians, cyclists and motorized two-wheelers competing for space on roads, the road safety needs for these vulnerable sections have to be kept in mind while designing and developing transport strategies.

The Minister later visited the E-highway Test-bed Demonstration site in Sweden. Government of India has already announced E-highways. During the visit, he was informed about the recent technological developments in the sector achieved by Sweden.

The Minister in Sweden these days, represents India at the "3rd High-Level Global Conference on Road Safety for Achieving Global Goals 2030" being held in Stockholm during the 19th and 20th of February, 2020. The objective of the two-day conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world community's commitment to safer roads. Leaders from participating countries will draw up a road-map for reaching the United Nation's goal set under the UN Decade of Action of reducing road crashes by 2030.

During his stay in Stockholm, Shri Gadkari will have a bilateral dialogue with his Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg, Minister for Business, Industry & Innovation Ibrahim Baylan and also with the British Minister for Road Safety Baroness Vere. Shri Gadkari will also hold talks with the World Bank Vice President (South Asia) Hart Schafer. Also on Gadkari's itinerary will be a Sweden-India Transportation Safety and Innovation Partnership meeting to be attended by a number of CEOs. Swedish and Indian businesses are likely to exchange several MOUs on these occasions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blacklists Rosneft unit to choke off funds for Venezuela's Maduro government

The United States on Tuesday tightened financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian oil firm Rosneft that President Donald Trumps administration has said provides a lifeline to President Nicolas Maduros governme...

UPDATE 1-Canada passenger trains to run again, pipeline protests block freight

Passenger operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would soon resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa while the government sought to end anti-pipeline protests that are blocking rail freight in eastern Canada. VIA Rail sai...

Punjab seeks policy to check foodgrain damage due to shortage of storage space

Punjab Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Tuesday appealed to Union Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs&#160;Raosaheb Dadarao Danve to formulate an effective policy to check damage of foodgrains because of shortage of space. P...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL51 CHINA-CORONAVIRUS-LD ENVOY Its easier to shake a mountain than China Chinese envoy on impact of coronavirus on ChinaNew Delhi It is easier to shake a mountain than China, Chinese Ambassador...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020